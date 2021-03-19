General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,122 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.92. 47,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.80 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.