General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,185 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.68% of VBI Vaccines worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 259.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 996.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

VBIV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 131,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,266. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.