General American Investors Co. Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 7,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,795. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

