General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 35,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 66,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

