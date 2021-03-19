General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 175,308 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

