General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,365 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,844 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 55,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

