General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

