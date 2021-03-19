General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 3.7% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 98,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,831,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $101,932,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. 369,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

