General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 800,000 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,317. The firm has a market cap of $837.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

