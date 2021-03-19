General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,483 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after purchasing an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

