General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,994,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.