General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. General Motors has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

