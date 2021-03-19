Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $33.50 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.