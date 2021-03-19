Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 49% Higher Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $37.37 million and $2.00 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $8.44 or 0.00014369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00644809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

