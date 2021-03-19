GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 404,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412,416 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $23.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,958 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

