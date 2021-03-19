GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $15,066.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00057288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.85 or 0.00343676 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.53 or 1.00042879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00076882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000951 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

