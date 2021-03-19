GeoDB Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $282,104.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00628916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024617 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033918 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,594,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.