GeoDB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $521,039.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 85.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $521,039.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,594,011 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

