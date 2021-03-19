George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.82

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.82 and traded as high as C$103.19. George Weston shares last traded at C$102.00, with a volume of 727,702 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.82.
About George Weston (TSE:WN)
George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.
