George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.82

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.82 and traded as high as C$103.19. George Weston shares last traded at C$102.00, with a volume of 727,702 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.82.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at C$2,219,886.49.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

