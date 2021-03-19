Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $10.29. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 104,711 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

