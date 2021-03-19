German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Vice Chairman Sells $490,728.96 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GABC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.