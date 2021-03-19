GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00007118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.71 or 0.00639099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034903 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars.

