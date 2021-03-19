Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 12.4%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price was up 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 721,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,046,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

