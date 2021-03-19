GINcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 87.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $21,259.16 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 87.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,588.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.94 or 0.03138729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00345518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.30 or 0.00925599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.06 or 0.00396080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.00372576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00260550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021296 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.