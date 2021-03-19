Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Down to $62.18

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.18, but opened at $60.20. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 22,320 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

