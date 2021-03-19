GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 151,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

