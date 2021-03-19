Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.26

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.26 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.64), with a volume of 28652979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.76).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.44 ($3.47).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £37.47 billion and a PE ratio of -19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.