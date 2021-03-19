Glitch (GLCH) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $417,867.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 57,184,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Glitch

