Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

