Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Up 16.3%

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s stock price shot up 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.98 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09). 14,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 36,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £18.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.98.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

