Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $60.15 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

