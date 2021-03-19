Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

GMED stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

