GNY Price Tops $1.70 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $326.73 million and approximately $609,486.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.



GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

