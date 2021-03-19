GoByte Price Tops $0.0426 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $407,081.22 and approximately $1,450.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009711 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 237.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,550,029 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

