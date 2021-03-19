GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $158,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,628,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $73.22. 1,758,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. GoDaddy has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

