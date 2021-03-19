Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $28.45

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $27.52. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 5,065 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $794.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

