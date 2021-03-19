Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $338,591.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $338,591.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00451749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00139787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.33 or 0.00666522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,427,623 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

