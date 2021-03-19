Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Up 2.6%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 640,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,889,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.95 to $0.92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

