Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.
NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.36 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
