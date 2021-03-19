Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.36 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

