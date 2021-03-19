GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 38.8% Higher This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $396,850.87 and approximately $212.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00633312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024583 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034855 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.