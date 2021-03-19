Golem Price Hits $0.48 (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Golem has a market cap of $475.81 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.