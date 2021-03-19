Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.01. Approximately 411,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 766,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The firm has a market cap of C$654.44 million and a P/E ratio of -346.54.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

