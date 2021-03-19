Goodnow Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 1.0% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.76. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.