Goodnow Investment Group LLC Buys 22,670 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.29% of Sensata Technologies worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.60. 10,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

