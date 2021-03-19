Goodnow Investment Group LLC Has $30.32 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 3.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Gartner worth $30,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.51. 5,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

