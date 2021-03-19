Goodnow Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 7.0% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $69,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 363,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $283.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

