Goodnow Investment Group LLC Invests $1.59 Million in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. MiMedx Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,603. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.