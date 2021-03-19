Goodnow Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,052 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 2.0% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 19,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,634. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.