Goodnow Investment Group LLC Purchases 27,510 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for 4.6% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.58% of CAE worth $45,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CAE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CAE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,165 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CAE by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,241,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 366,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CAE by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,915,000 after buying an additional 610,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

