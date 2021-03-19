Goodnow Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,960 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 6.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.45% of GoDaddy worth $63,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,628,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 846,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,949. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

